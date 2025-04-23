Corey Seager Injury: Placed on injured list

The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager was taken out of Tuesday's game early after injuring his hamstring, and he'll now be forced to sit out at least another 10 days. The 30-year-old's injury is relatively mild, however, so the Rangers are optimistic that he won't require much more than a minimum-length stay on the IL. Nick Ahmed will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot and could see regular reps at shortstop until Seager returns.