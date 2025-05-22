Corey Seager Injury: Return not imminent

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that it will be another 7-to-10 days before Seager (hamstring) is activated from the 10-day injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager has resumed running and is doing "very well" in his recovery from a right hamstring strain, per Bochy. However, this is his second hamstring-related IL stint this season, his third since 2023 and fourth in his career, so the Rangers want to be cautious with the shortstop. Seager has been sent to be "further evaluated by somebody else," Bochy said, to see if there might be something the team and Seager can do differently with his rehab to prevent future hamstring problems. Seager has been limited to just 26 games this season because of his recurring hamstring issues, but he's been productive when on the field, slashing .300/.346/.520 with six home runs.