Corey Seager News: Officially activated

Seager (hamstring) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Seager has been idle since May 11 due to a right hamstring strain, and after a brief stint on the injured list, he's been cleared to rejoin the active roster. The Rangers optioned Blaine Crim to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Seager is slashing .300/.346/.520 with six homers, 15 runs and 12 RBI over 107 plate appearances this season.