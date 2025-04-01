Cristian Javier Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

The Astros transferred Javier (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Nick Robertson, who was acquired via trade Tuesday. Javier's timetable for making his season debut won't change as a result of the transaction, as he is not expected to return until the second half of the season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.