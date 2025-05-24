Cristopher Sanchez News: Inefficient in no-decision

Sanchez allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Sanchez's streak of three straight quality starts came to an end. He was pulled from this one at 83 pitches (49 strikes) after an ineffective performance. Despite the shaky outing, Sanchez has given up more than three runs just once all year. He's pitched to a 3.17 ERA despite a 1.26 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB over 54 innings that would suggest he's gotten lucky to strand some traffic on the basepaths. Sanchez's next outing is tentatively projected to be at home versus Atlanta, though he could be pushed back to a home start versus Milwaukee if Taijuan Walker gets another start.