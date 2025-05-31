Dalton Rushing News: Slugs first big-league homer

Rushing went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 18-2 rout of the Yankees.

Things got so out of hand score-wise that Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts brought in Rushing to pinch hit for reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the sixth inning. The Yankees essentially waved the white flag when they called upon position player Pablo Reyes to pitch in the eighth, and Rushing took advantage by blasting a three-run home run for his first long ball as a major-leaguer. Since being called up from the minors May 14, Rushing has been routinely starting every third game behind the plate, and he's compiled a .273/.304/.455 slash line with seven RBI through 23 plate appearances.