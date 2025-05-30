Fantasy Baseball
Dane Myers headshot

Dane Myers Injury: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Myers (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The outfielder began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville this week but is apparently ready to rejoin the Marlins after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in his lone game. Myers was one of the biggest early season surprises in baseball prior to the oblique injury, as he posted a .337/.375/.482 slash line with three homers and seven steals through 29 games.

Dane Myers
Miami Marlins
