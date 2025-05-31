Daniel Palencia News: Earns another save Saturday

Palencia tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to secure the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

Palencia now has five saves on the season, and all of them have come in the past 10 days. The righty is pitching well with a sparkling 1.74 ERA and 0.77 WHIP, and he's emerged as Chicago's top closer for the time being due to Ryan Pressly struggling earlier in the year and Porter Hodge (oblique) on the injured list. Hodge's return could complicate things at the back end of Chicago's bullpen, though it seems like Palencia has done enough to hold onto the job, at least if he continues to perform at a high level.