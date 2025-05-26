Daniel Palencia News: Notches third save

Palencia picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Rockies, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The 25-year-old righty placed eight of his 13 total pitches in the strike zone to convert his third straight save chance. Palencia appears to have fully overtaken the closer's job in Chicago while Porter Hodge (oblique) is on the injured list. Palencia has been impressive through 18.2 frames this season, pitching to a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB.