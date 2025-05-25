Daniel Schneemann News: Taking seat for series finale

Schneemann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Schneemann was included in the lineup the last time the Guardians faced a southpaw starter (Andrew Abbott) back on May 18, but the 28-year-old will retreat to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Detroit while ace lefty Tarik Skubal takes the hill for the Tigers. With Lane Thomas' recent return from the injured list giving Cleveland an extra right-handed-bat in the outfield, utility player Angel Martinez could end up serving as a regular replacement for the left-handed-hitting Schneemann at second base when the Guardians face southpaws.