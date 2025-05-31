Daulton Varsho Injury: Exits game due to leg injury

Varsho was removed in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Athletics due to a left leg injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Varsho pulled up grabbing his left leg while attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the third inning. He was helped off the field to the clubhouse, and an update on the severity of Varsho's injury should be provided during or shortly after Saturday's contest once he undergoes further testing. Myles Straw has taken over in center field for the Blue Jays following Varsho's departure.