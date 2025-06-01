Daulton Varsho Injury: Heads to IL with hamstring strain

The Blue Jays placed Varsho on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

Toronto initially attributed Varsho's early departure from Saturday's 8-7 win over the Athletics to hamstring discomfort, but follow-up testing confirmed that the outfielder had suffered a strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but even if it's of the mild variety, Varsho may not be ready to immediately return from the IL when first eligible June 11. Myles Straw will get the starting nod in center field in Sunday's series finale, but Nathan Lukes, Alan Roden and George Springer could also get reps at the position while Varsho is on the shelf.