David Bednar News: Perfect inning for save

Bednar struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bednar has earned three saves over his last four appearances. He had allowed a baserunner in each of his last three outings before Tuesday's clean inning. The right-hander is still on shaky ground, as he's been scored on in four of his 11 appearances in May, allowing five runs over 9.2 innings with a 15:2 K:BB. Overall, he has a 4.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings in the majors this season, and he's added six saves and three holds.