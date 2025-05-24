David Bednar News: Secures fifth save

Bednar picked up the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers. He allowed one hit, zero walks and one hit by pitch while striking out zero over a scoreless inning.

Bednar didn't spare the dramatics Saturday, hitting Caleb Durbin and giving up a base hit to Joey Ortiz before inducing a Brice Turang double play to close out the game. The right-hander faltered in a non-save situation Friday, surrendering a solo home run and issuing two walks before being pulled after recording only one out. The 30-year-old has struggled mightily this season, pitching to a 5.17 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 15.2 innings in 19 appearances. Despite his struggles, as well as the effectiveness of Dennis Santana, Bednar appears to be back in the closer role for the Pirates.