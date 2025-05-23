Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Festa headshot

David Festa News: Returns from arm fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Festa, who hadn't pitched at Triple-A St. Paul since May 6 due to right arm fatigue, gave up one run over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk in Friday's start for the Saints.

With both Zebby Matthews and Simeon Woods Richardson struggling in the fifth starter role in the majors, Festa could get another shot at the big league rotation if he can get back to full strength. The righty has pitched well both in the majors (1.38 ERA, 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings) and minors (3.60 ERA, 22:2 K:BB in 20 innings before Friday) this season.

David Festa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now