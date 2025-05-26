David Fry Injury: Rehab shifts to Triple-A

Fry (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Fry has appeared in six games during his current rehab stint, three in the Arizona Complex League and three at Double-A Akron. Despite hitting a combined 1-for-17 in those games, Fry's rehab will advance to Triple-A Columbus, likely the last step before his activation from the 60-day injured list.