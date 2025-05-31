David Fry News: Activated from IL

The Guardians reinstated Fry (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Fry has spent the first portion of the season working his way back from an elbow procedure he underwent in November. He began playing in minor-league games May 13 and went 3-for-29 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored during his nine-game rehab assignment. Despite his underwhelming performance, the Guardians feel he's ready to rejoin the active roster. Cody Bolton was designated for assignment to create room for Fry on the 40-man roster.