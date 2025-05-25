Fantasy Baseball
David Hamilton headshot

David Hamilton News: Steals base as pinch runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hamilton entered the second game of Saturday's doubleheader as a pinch runner and stole a base in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. He started the matinee contest and went 0-for-2.

Hamilton stole his ninth bag of the season and was in scoring position during an eighth-inning rally but was stranded there. He's tied for second on the team in steals, with three of his nine thefts coming as a pinch runner. Hamilton may provide hidden value even in a part-time role. He's in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest, getting the call at shortstop for a resting Trevor Story.

David Hamilton
Boston Red Sox
