Davis Schneider News: Ticketed for return to majors

The Blue Jays are expected to recall Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Daulton Varsho exited Saturday's game against the Athletics with a left hamstring injury, and Schneider appears to be the man coming up to provide outfield depth. Schneider appeared in 10 games for Toronto earlier in the season but logged a .400 OPS across 21 trips to the plate. At Triple-A, Schneider has slashed .226/.346/.391 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and three stolen bases.