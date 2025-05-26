Daz Cameron Injury: Early exit Monday

Cameron exited Monday's game against the Red Sox after the sixth inning due to a left knee contusion, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Cameron went 0-for-3 at the plate before departing the contest, and he popped out to second base in the bottom of the sixth inning before being replaced by Sal Frelick in right field. Cameron's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Boston, though it's not a guarantee he'll be in the lineup even if he's healthy.