Daz Cameron News: Back in lineup Saturday

Cameron (knee) is starting in left field and batting fifth against the Phillies on Saturday.

Cameron has been out of the Brewers' lineup since bruising his left knee during Monday's game against the Red Sox. He did pinch run for Milwaukee against Boston on Wednesday and has been cleared to return to the lineup. Cameron has gone 2-for-21 with one RBI, one steal and a 40.9 percent strikeout rate this season.