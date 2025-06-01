Daz Cameron News: Raps out three hits in win

Cameron (knee) went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

After suffering a left knee contusion in Monday's win over the Red Sox, Cameron didn't start in any of the Brewers' ensuing three games, though he was used off the bench in Wednesday's series finale versus Boston. Cameron made enough improvement to enter the lineup in left field Saturday, and he came through with his best effort of the season, with his three hits exceeding his total (two) from his first 21 at-bats with Milwaukee. With Jackson Chourio having shifted over to center field since Garrett Mitchell (oblique) landed on the injured list April 26, the Brewers have given more opportunities in left field to Isaac Collins, Jake Bauers and Cameron, but none of the three has been able to take control of the job. After his strong showing Saturday, Cameron might not have to wait long to get his next start, but he'll likely need multiple quality performances at the dish to gain more job security.