Dean Kremer News: Blanks Red Sox in fourth win

Kremer (4-5) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing seven hits and a walk across 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Kremer's now allowed seven or more hits in each of his last three starts, though he was able to work out of trouble to hold Boston on Sunday en route to his first win in four outings. Kremer sports a 5.02 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB across 11 starts (61 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.