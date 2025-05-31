Dean Kremer News: Fans seven in win over ChiSox
Kremer (5-5) picked up the win Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.
The right-hander delivered his third quality start of the season on 102 pitches (64 strikes). All three of those quality starts have come in May, as Kremer produced a 2.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings on the month after sitting with a 7.04 ERA at the end of April. He'll look to continue his turnaround in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the A's.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now