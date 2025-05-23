Denzel Clarke News: Officially promoted to majors

The Athletics recalled Clarke from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

One of the organization's top prospects, the runway has been cleared for Clarke to take over centerfield duties for the Athletics after JJ Bleday was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Clarke has slashed .286/.436/.419 with zero home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 17.3 percent walk rate across 133 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.