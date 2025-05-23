Fantasy Baseball
Denzel Clarke

Denzel Clarke News: Officially promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The Athletics recalled Clarke from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

One of the organization's top prospects, the runway has been cleared for Clarke to take over centerfield duties for the Athletics after JJ Bleday was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Clarke has slashed .286/.436/.419 with zero home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 17.3 percent walk rate across 133 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.

Denzel Clarke
Sacramento Athletics

