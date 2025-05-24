Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derek Hill headshot

Derek Hill News: Makes impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Hill went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Hill hasn't been getting much steady playing time lately, starting just four of the Marlins' last eight games. He still features off the bench regularly, and he did so Saturday while picking up his second steal and second multi-hit effort in his last five contests. The outfielder is now batting .232 with a .665 OPS, six steals, two home runs, five RBI and 11 runs scored across 78 plate appearances.

Derek Hill
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now