Derek Hill News: Makes impact off bench

Hill went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Hill hasn't been getting much steady playing time lately, starting just four of the Marlins' last eight games. He still features off the bench regularly, and he did so Saturday while picking up his second steal and second multi-hit effort in his last five contests. The outfielder is now batting .232 with a .665 OPS, six steals, two home runs, five RBI and 11 runs scored across 78 plate appearances.