Devin Williams News: Shaky while collecting fifth save

Williams picked up the save Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Angels. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while recording zero strikeouts over one inning.

The right-hander was removed from the closer role due to early-season struggles but was called on to pitch the ninth inning, with Luke Weaver likely unavailable after working the previous two days. Williams saw his streak of eight consecutive scoreless appearances snapped by a Yoan Moncada solo homer and Jo Adell RBI, but he narrowly escaped with the save. The former Brewer didn't issue a walk against the Angels but has posted a career-worst 5.40 BB/9 through his first 23 appearances and 20 innings as a Yankee, contributing to a disappointing 6.75 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. While Williams filled in as closer, it's unlikely he reclaims the full-time role, with Weaver sporting a 0.73 ERA.