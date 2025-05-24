Fantasy Baseball
DL Hall

DL Hall Injury: Six Ks in latest rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Hall (lat) struck out six and allowed two hits and one walk over three scoreless innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville.

After kicking off his rehab assignment May 3 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and making two starts, Hall has moved up to Nashville for his most recent two outings. He's delivered scoreless appearances in both of his Triple-A appearances, though he was much more efficient Wednesday while pushing up his pitch count to 57. The left-hander looks like he'll continue to get stretched out as a starter while he works his way back from the left lat strain that has kept him on the shelf all season, but the Brewers likely won't have a spot in the rotation available for him once he returns from the 60-day injured list. Hall has a minor-league option remaining and could stick around in Nashville as a member of the rotation once his 30-day rehab window closes, or the Brewers could have him serve as a multi-inning option out of the big-league bullpen.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
