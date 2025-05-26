Fantasy Baseball
DL Hall

DL Hall News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

The Brewers reinstated Hall (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Hall has been out since early in the calendar year with a lat strain but recently built up to three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. He will presumably be available for length out of the bullpen for the Brewers' series against the Red Sox. The lefty pitched to a 5.02 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB in 43 innings (13 appearances) with Milwaukee last season.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
