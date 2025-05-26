DL Hall News: Back from injured list

The Brewers reinstated Hall (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Hall has been out since early in the calendar year with a lat strain but recently built up to three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. He will presumably be available for length out of the bullpen for the Brewers' series against the Red Sox. The lefty pitched to a 5.02 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB in 43 innings (13 appearances) with Milwaukee last season.