DL Hall News: Works out of bullpen Monday

Hall (1-0) picked up a win while working 2.1 innings of relief in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

Fresh off being activated from the 60-day injured list Monday after missing the first two months of the season due to a left lat strain, Hall was quickly thrust into action. With starter Chad Patrick getting lifted from the game with two outs and a runner on second base in the top of the fifth, Hall came out of the bullpen to record the final out of the frame and then covered the next two innings before walking the lone batter he faced in the eighth. The Milwaukee bullpen was able to preserve the lead for the rest of the game, allowing Hall to come away with the win in his season debut. Hall had gotten stretched out to three innings during his rehab assignment and could be a candidate to make a start or bulk-relief appearance this weekend in Philadelphia, but the Brewers haven't confirmed their plans for the young southpaw.