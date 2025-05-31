DL Hall News: Works three scoreless frames

Hall took a no-decision as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies, tossing three scoreless, no-hit innings and giving up one walk while striking out four.

Since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Hall has made two appearances, giving up one earned run over 5.1 innings. Though he was being built up a starter during his minor-league rehab assignment, Hall looks like he could fill a hybrid role that includes occasional opener assignments as well as more traditional relief appearances. Hall ended up working in tandem Friday with Quinn Priester, who covered the final six innings en route to notching his second win of the season.