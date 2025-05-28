Dominic Keegan News: Back in action at Triple-A

Keegan (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list Monday and started at catcher and went 0-for-3 with a walk in his 2025 debut with the affiliate.

Keegan was cleared to rejoin Durham this week after he completed an eight-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 24-year-old backstop spent the entire 2024 season at Double-A Montgomery and produced a .283/.369/.432 slash line with nine home runs across 442 plate appearances.