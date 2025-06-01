Drake Baldwin News: Taking seat for series finale

Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After taking a seat for Friday's series opener while the Red Sox sent right-hander Lucas Giolito to the hill, the Baldwin will take a seat against a southpaw (Garrett Crochet) this time around. Sean Murphy will get the nod at catcher Sunday, but Baldwin is still expected to see the bulk of the starts as the left-handed-hitting option of what appears to be a loose platoon between the two backstops.