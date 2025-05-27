Drew Avans News: Joins big club

The Athletics selected Avans contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has been productive through 47 games at Triple-A this year with four homers, 16 steals and a .328/.410/.446 slash line, and he'll now receive his first taste of the majors. Prospect Denzel Clarke has taken over as the Athletics' primary center fielder after JJ Bleday was demoted last week, so there could be a path to playing time for Avans if Clarke is unable to lock down the job.