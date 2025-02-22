Drew Gilbert Injury: Still dealing with hamstring issues

Gilbert is still not fully recovered from the hamstring injury that derailed his 2024 campaign, and the Mets are bringing him along slowly in camp as a result, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "It's just getting over the hump," Gilbert said this week. "It's nothing serious at this point. Sometimes injuries linger a little bit. Once we get across the finish line, we'll be in a good spot and unleash a little bit."

The 24-year-old outfielder played only 56 games for Triple-A Syracuse last season, slashing a meager .215/.313/.393, and while he was able to suit up for 21 games in the Arizona Fall League this winter, Gilbert's prospect status has tumbled due to the health concerns. He also worked on some swing changes this offseason, but his main goal is just to stay healthy. A strong start to the year at Syracuse could put him in line to make his big-league debut later in 2025, as the Mets' current center field options, Tyrone Taylor and Jose Siri, don't offer much offensive upside.