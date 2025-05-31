Fantasy Baseball
Drew Pomeranz News: Effective as opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Pomeranz opened Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds and tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Pomeranz only needed nine pitches to work through the opening frame, and the lefty set up bulk pitcher Ben Brown, who followed with six scoreless innings of his own. Pomeranz has now made 15 appearances for the Cubs this season covering 13.2 innings and has yet to allow any earned runs. That's made the veteran a valuable reliever working in front of Daniel Palencia, who has emerged as Chicago's top closing option in recent weeks.

