Drew Pomeranz News: Serving as opener Saturday

Pomeranz will serve as the Cubs' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Reds, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz is likely to work the first inning before giving way to right-hander Ben Brown, who is expected to operate as a bulk reliever, per Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com. Since being promoted from Triple-A Iowa on April 23, Pomeranz has yet to allow a run over 12.2 innings with Chicago and owns a 0.55 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB.