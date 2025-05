Pomeranz will start for the Cubs on Saturday against the Reds, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Pomeranz will likely step in as a one-inning opener while Ben Brown serves in long relief, per Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com. Pomeranz has yet to allow a run over 12.2 innings this season and has a 0.55 WHIP, one save, three holds and a 14:3 K:BB in that span.