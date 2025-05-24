Drew Rasmussen News: Blanks Jays for third win

Rasmussen (3-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

It's the second straight quality start, and second straight scoreless outing, for Rasmussen, who kept Toronto's bats in check despite generating only four swinging strikes among his 76 pitches (43 strikes). The 29-year-old righty has given up more than three runs only once in 10 trips to the mound this season, and he'll take a 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 52 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.