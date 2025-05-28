Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Rasmussen headshot

Drew Rasmussen News: Extends scoreless streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Rasmussen (4-4) earned the win Wednesday over Minnesota, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Rasmussen has been stellar of late, winning his last three starts with three consecutive scoreless outings -- he's allowed just eight hits across 18 innings in that span. The 29-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA to 2.33 on the year with a 0.93 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB through 11 starts (58 innings). Rasmussen will look to extend his scoreless streak in his outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the Rangers.

Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now