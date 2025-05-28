Drew Rasmussen News: Extends scoreless streak in win

Rasmussen (4-4) earned the win Wednesday over Minnesota, allowing one hit and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Rasmussen has been stellar of late, winning his last three starts with three consecutive scoreless outings -- he's allowed just eight hits across 18 innings in that span. The 29-year-old right-hander has lowered his ERA to 2.33 on the year with a 0.93 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB through 11 starts (58 innings). Rasmussen will look to extend his scoreless streak in his outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the Rangers.