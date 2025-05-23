Drew Rasmussen News: Workload restrictions loosening

Rasmussen is having his workload restrictions loosened based on how he is pitching and recovering so far this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen missed 15 months of action following a hybrid procedure to repair the UCL in his right elbow in May of 2023, which was his third career elbow operation. In his last outing against the Brewers on Sunday, he completed six innings for the first time since that surgery. Rasmussen threw only 81 pitches in that outing, has yet to reach the 90-pitch mark this season and has made a start on a regular four days' rest just once. While it's not clear exactly how much leash he will now be given, being allowed to pitch deeper into games will improve his counting stats outlook.