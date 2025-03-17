Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Thorpe headshot

Drew Thorpe Injury: Pitching in minor-league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Thorpe (elbow) will make an appearance in a minor-league game Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Monday that Thorpe is "responding well" as the team continues the pitcher's slow ramp-up following surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow last September. He will begin the season on the injured list and it's not yet clear how long he might be sidelined.

Drew Thorpe
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now