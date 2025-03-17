Drew Thorpe Injury: Pitching in minor-league game
Thorpe (elbow) will make an appearance in a minor-league game Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Monday that Thorpe is "responding well" as the team continues the pitcher's slow ramp-up following surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow last September. He will begin the season on the injured list and it's not yet clear how long he might be sidelined.
