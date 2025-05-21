Drey Jameson Injury: On Triple-A IL with elbow injury

Jameson was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday due to a lateral right elbow issue, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The good news is that the injury is in an area of the elbow unrelated to the UCL, so it's not any sort of setback from last year's Tommy John surgery. Still, Jameson will be shut down for a few weeks before ramping things back up, so he won't be an option for the Diamondbacks for some time.