Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drey Jameson headshot

Drey Jameson Injury: On Triple-A IL with elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Jameson was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday due to a lateral right elbow issue, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The good news is that the injury is in an area of the elbow unrelated to the UCL, so it's not any sort of setback from last year's Tommy John surgery. Still, Jameson will be shut down for a few weeks before ramping things back up, so he won't be an option for the Diamondbacks for some time.

Drey Jameson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now