Dylan Beavers Injury: Placed on 7-day IL

Beavers was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Friday due to a right shoulder AC sprain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Beavers was scratched from Thursday's lineup after running into the outfield wall during batting practice, and the injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the 7-day IL, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Beavers is slashing .303/.397/.421 with 15 steals, three home runs and 18 RBI across 175 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.