Dylan Dodd News: Added as 27th man

Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.

Dodd will be available as an option out of the bullpen for both contests of the twin bill but will likely head back to Gwinnett on Friday. After making 20 starts at Gwinnett in 2024, the left-hander has made the full-time transition to a relief role in 2025. Through 18 appearances at Triple-A this season, Dodd owns a 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB in 18 innings.