Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Dodd headshot

Dylan Dodd News: Returned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Dodd was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dodd provided extra depth out of Atlanta's bullpen and retired both of the batters he faced in the eighth inning of the opening contest. That appearance marked his season debut in the majors, though he could be an option for a low-leverage role at some point during the summer.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now