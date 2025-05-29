Dylan Dodd News: Returned to Triple-A
Dodd was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Dodd provided extra depth out of Atlanta's bullpen and retired both of the batters he faced in the eighth inning of the opening contest. That appearance marked his season debut in the majors, though he could be an option for a low-leverage role at some point during the summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now