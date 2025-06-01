Dylan Dodd News: Returning to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

He will head back to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Bryce Elder, who was recalled from Gwinnett in advance of his start Sunday against the Red Sox. Dodd had been recalled from Gwinnett on three occasions over the past two weeks but didn't stick around long in the big leagues in any of those stints, making just two relief appearances and tossing 1.2 scoreless innings between them.