Dylan Moore headshot

Dylan Moore News: Idle again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Moore is not in Seattle's starting lineup against Minnesota on Saturday.

Moore will be out of the Mariners' lineup for the third time in four games, and the veteran infielder could be losing his grasp on the starting spot at the keystone after Cole Young was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Moore is slashing .264/.322/.481 with eight steals, eight home runs an 16 RBI across 143 plate appearances this season.

