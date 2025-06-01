Dylan Moore News: Sitting for third straight game

Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

For the third straight game, Moore is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher, a sign that he's lost hold of his spot in the Mariners' everyday lineup. Cole Young will pick up his second consecutive start at the keystone following his call-up from Triple-A Tacoma and looks as though he'll be prioritized ahead of Moore, who could end up filling the short side of a platoon at second base with the rookie.