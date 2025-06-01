Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Moore headshot

Dylan Moore News: Sitting for third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

For the third straight game, Moore is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher, a sign that he's lost hold of his spot in the Mariners' everyday lineup. Cole Young will pick up his second consecutive start at the keystone following his call-up from Triple-A Tacoma and looks as though he'll be prioritized ahead of Moore, who could end up filling the short side of a platoon at second base with the rookie.

Dylan Moore
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
