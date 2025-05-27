Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Moore News: Three-hit effort in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Moore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's 9-1 win over the Nationals.

Moore went 0-for-10 over his previous three games before breaking the short slump in a big way Tuesday. The utility player has posted three multi-hit efforts over 18 games in May. For the season, he's hitting .272 with an .827 OPS, eight home runs, eight stolen bases, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored and four doubles over 41 contests. He is seeing a majority of his playing time at second base but can fill in all around the diamond.

